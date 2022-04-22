Varanasi: To monetise petty traders for sustaining them economically, Rs 10,000 loans were disbursed among small entrepreneurs without any collateral post-lockdown till 2021. This scheme was known as Pradhan Mantri Svanidhi Yojana and Varanasi topped the chart among the cities for providing small credits to altogether 32,000 beneficiaries so far.

This award has added another feather to the Varanasi's cap. A few days ago, the city bagged four awards for Covid-19 management. Now, Varanasi secured the first position for successfully implementing the Pradhan Mantri Svanidhi Yojana in 2021. The Union government had constituted an award outlining some finer points of governance, effective from April 1, 2018 to December 31, 2021. After assessing the Union government scheme at the grassroots level from distribution to implementation stages, Varanasi achieved the top position in all parameters of the Centrally sponsored project.

Petty traders operating their business on mobile carts were in dire straits during the lockdown period and even after lifting the Covid-19 related restrictions. Hence, these budding entrepreneurs were given small credits without any collateral to survive the difficult times. District Magistrates of different districts had been asked to ensure the distribution of the loans as well as repayment of the loan amount.