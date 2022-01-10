Varanasi: Face mask has become an integral part of life ever since Covid-19 pandemic hit the world. Varanasi-based Shyam Chaurasia has developed an innovative mask for women. He has developed 'Women Safety Mask' that is fitted with a device and pressing on the button will relay messages/calls to police helpline number 112 as well as on those numbers which have been stored in the machine of the 'unique mask' for the emergency purposes.

The recipients will receive 'SOS calls' sent from the device, which will in turn alert police and others to get into 'action mode', said Shyam Chaurasia, the maker of the 'special device'. The 'special mask' has been developed under the 'Mission Shakti' programme.

Talking further about the finer points of the Smart Women Safety Mask, Shyam Chaurasia, said the sensor in the device is fitted to the smart mask and can be connected to a mobile phone through Bluetooth. If sensor button of the mask is pressed, then the phone sends out SOS alert. The device in the mask also gives location of the person, besides, the receiver can also listen to the voice message.

The production cost of special mask ranges between Rs700 and Rs850. "The machine can be detached while cleaning the mask," said Chaurasia, who had invented other safety devices for women and girl students.

The manufacturing cost of the smart mask could be minimised; if it is produced on a large scale, according to Chaurasia. The government assistance will help in scaling up the production of the mask that can act as a defence mechanism during violence against women, he added.