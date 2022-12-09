Varanasi: The passengers of Mumbai bound SpiceJet flight SG-201 lodged their protest by entering heated exchanges with staff over the inordinate delay of the flight at Varanasi airport. They were agitated having had to wait for more than twelve hours.

The SpiceJet flight was supposed to take off from Mumbai at around 7.45 am on Thursday morning and expected to land at Varanasi airport by 10 am and the same flight was supposed to begin return journey at around 10.30 am. Several of the airline passenger had turned up at the Varanasi airport to catch the flight between 8 and 9 am on Thursday morning. But to their utter dismay, the flight had not even arrived at the airport.

The protesting airline passengers complained that they were not informed about the rescheduling of the aircraft. They did not even offer food and water during the agonizing wait for arrival of aircraft for more than twelve hours. "We were left unattended. The callous approach of the airline staffers is unpardonable," said one of the protesting airline passengers.

On the other hand, local manager of the SpiceJet, Rajesh Singh, said, "The flight was already rescheduled and we had informed airline passengers through email and also over phone messaging. Even then some passengers turned up at the the airport. We made arrangements of food and refreshments for the passengers."