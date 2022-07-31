Varanasi: The District Consumer Forum imposed damages worth rs 3 lakhs on SpiceJet airlines company in regards to a case dating back to 2019, wherein three passengers travelling from Hong Kong to Delhi had missed their flight because of scheduling discrepancies by the airlines. After the passengers approached the District Consumer Forum, SpiceJet was asked to pay Rs 1 lakh each to three passengers.

In April 2019, three travellers from Varanasi travelled to Hong Kong and were returning via Delhi. However, when they reached the airport to catch a pre-booked flight to Delhi, the plane was four hours late, delaying their further arrival at the Delhi airport to catch a flight to Varanasi.

When these passengers tried to seek help from the SpiceJet staff there, they were allegedly 'mistreated' and not facilitated properly with helpful alternatives. The passengers decided to take the matter to the consumer forum and got the case running. They were ordered to be compensated three years after they lodged a complaint in these regards.