Varanasi: The Senior Civil Division Ravi Kumar Diwakar will hear the petition of Kiran Singh, wife of the head of Vishwa Vedic Sanatan Sangh, after 2 pm on Wednesday in the Gyanvapi Shringar Gauri case. The hearing in the case started in District Judge AK Vishweshwar's court on Tuesday, hearing the Muslim side challenging the maintainability of the Hindu side's plea seeking to perform rituals along the outer wall of the complex.

The Hindu petitioners are seeking to hand over the Gyanvapi Masjid to the Hindus. After accepting the petition on Tuesday, the court fixed today's date for hearing on it.

The hearing in the Gyanvapi case had started in the District Judge's Court on Monday. The court on Thursday posted the matter to May 23 for the next hearing after both the parties filed their objections and counter-objections. In view of the Supreme Court's order to the lower court not to proceed with the matter till Friday, it fixed May 23 for the next hearing.

