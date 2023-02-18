Varanasi: The Phulpur police on Friday filed a case against Varanasi Congress leader Ajay Rai for 'tarnishing' the image of officiating director of the airport, Ajay Pathak. The Congress leader, defying the allegations, said he will not be cowed down by such lawsuit.

Congress leader Ajay Rai had accused the Airport Authority of not allowing former Congress President Rahul Gandhi's plane to land at Babatpur Airport. Terming it as a conspiracy to damage and defame the reputation of the airport authority, Rai took to social media on February 13, levelling allegation against Babatpur airport officiating director Ajay Pathak

Reacting to the matter, the airport director said that allegations were made to tarnish his image. Police said, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's arrival at Varanasi airport was scheduled on February 13. He was supposed to attend a program at Varanasi after the departure of the President's plane. But, he canceled his trip. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's aircraft flew to New Delhi from Kannur instead of landing at Varanasi airport.

Congress leader Ajay Rai along with has supporters visited the Babatpur airport on the same day and created ruckus at the airport. An inquiry was set up by the administration to probe the matter. Phulpur police filed a case against the Congress leader Ajay Rai under the relevant sections of the IPC thereafter.

Congress leader Rai accused the administration of working as an agent of the BJP. "I will expose the BJP government. The case was filed against me at the behest of the BJP leaders. BJP is upset over Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's popularity," said Rai.