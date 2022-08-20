Varanasi: Much to the delight of the Uttar Pradesh government, Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport in Varanasi has been ranked the first among 13 airports in the country in terms of facilities for passengers. Raipur Airport in Chhattisgarh has been ranked 2nd and Indore Airport in Madhya Pradesh takes the third position. A total of 13 airports of the country were surveyed from April to June on behalf of Airport Council International regarding airport service quality.

"Varanasi Airport got a rating of 4.96," said Aryaam Sanyal, Director, Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport, Varanasi, and added, "every effort is being made by the airport authority to provide better facilities to the passengers. Pertinently, the Varanasi had stood first in the 2020 as well while the survey could not be carried out in 2021 due to COVID-19 pandemic," he said.

Apart from Varanasi, Goa, Amritsar, Kolkata, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Srinagar and Raipur airports were included in the survey. Feedback was taken on the facilities provided to the passengers from parking fees to security systems along with other facilities. Sanyal said, "Phone calls were also to passengers to answer a total of 35 questions posed to them by the Airport Council International," he added.

