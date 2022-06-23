Varanasi(Uttar Pradesh): The Varanasi airport has added Sanskrit as a language to make announcements cautioning about Covid-19. According to sources, this is the first airport in the country where the announcement has been started in Sanskrit. The Airport Authority of India has made arrangements to announce Covid norms in Sanskrit after English and Hindi at Varanasi Airport stated in a tweet.

A clip featuring the Sanskrit announcement was shared by the official Twitter handle of Varanasi airport. In the video, a Sanskrit's announcement is heard in the airport while the passengers are seen moving. "Now at the Varanasi airport, after English and Hindi, the Covid norms are being announced in Sanskrit also. At the airport to our respected passengers, as soon as they come, they will feel that they have entered the back place of Kashi" the airport tweeted in Hindi.