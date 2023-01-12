Visakhapatnam : Unidentified persons pelted stones at a coach of the new Vande Bharat train at the railway yard here breaking a glass window, police said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to virtually flag off the high-speed express train between Secunderabad and Visakhapatnam on January 15.

Preliminary investigation by the Railway Protection Force revealed that some children playing near the coach complex at Kancharapalem mischievously pelted stones at the train on Wednesday night resulting in the damage. The Visakhapatnam police have joined the RPF in investigating the incident.

A rake of the Vande Bharat train arrived in Visakhapatnam from Chennai on Wednesday for maintenance checks. Upon its arrival in Visakhapatnam, the rake was moved to the new coach complex at Kancharapalem, where the incident happened, police said.

While the glass of a window was fully shattered, another suffered a minor crack, they added. A local police officer said they were searching for the persons who committed the crime. Security has been stepped up in the area following the incident, he added. (PTI)