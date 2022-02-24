New Delhi: Before Dussehra festival, the new Vande Bharat train will run between Ranchi (Jharkhand) and Kolkata (West Bengal). With the arrival of fresh rakes of Vande Bharat Express trains, one such rake will be allotted to Jharkhand.

Mahesh Poddar, BJP Rajya Sabha MP from Jharkhand, said, "The existing trains, which are operating between two important cities in the Eastern Region--Ranchi and Kolkata--have become old besides the number of passengers shuttling between the two cities has also gone up. Hence, I urged Union Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnav to provide train between the two important cities of Jharkhand and West Bengal. The Union Minister has assured me that out of the new lot, one such rake will be given to Jharkhand before the Durga Puja."

In the coming three years, the Central government has decided to introduce 400 new Vande Bharat trains on different routes of the country. The indigenously built high-speed train has a hauling capacity of 1,128 passengers and it runs without a locomotive. Vande Bharat trains are equipped with advanced features.