Chamoli (Uttarakhand): World's famous UNESCO heritage site, the Valley of Flowers, situated in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand was thrown open for tourists on Wednesday. The Valley of Flowers is located on the lap of Himalayas and is a must-see place on earth for its pristine beauty and scenic landscape.

Tourists from India and abroad throng the place particularly in July, August and September. Spread over an area of 87 sq km in the Chamoli district, the Valley of Flowers National Park is a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The Valley of Flowers National Park is one part of the two core zones and the other part is Nanda Devi National Park which is also called Nanda Devi Biosphere Reserve.

More than 500 species of flowers bloom at the foothills of the Himalayan Ranges attracting thousands of tourists from different parts of the world. Besides, the National Park has a huge reserve of medicinal and herbal plants. The place is also a house for different varieties of birds.

The park administration has given a face-lift by developing two foot overbridges and a four-kilometre-long walkway. This year at least twelve species of flowers blossomed even before the onset of the season. The National Park was declared world heritage site by the UNESCO in 2004.

The Valley of Flowers National Park is three kilometre long and more than half kilometre wide. TPilgrims undertaking the Char Dham Yatra prefer to visit the Valley of Flowers before going to Badrinath. The Uttarakhand government has provided staying facilities at Govind Ghat. Tourists visiting the Valley of Flowers are supposed to leave the place before the setting of the sun.