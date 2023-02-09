Hyderabad: Valentine's Week is being celebrated around the world from February 7 to February 14. 'Chocolate Day' is celebrated on the third day of this week. On this day people give chocolates to their close friends or loved ones.

But why dedicate an entire day to 'Chocolate' amid a week when people celebrate love? The answer to this lies in the traditions of the ancient 'Mayan Civilization' once located in present-day Mexico. 4,000 years ago, the Mayan brides and grooms used to give each other chocolates, as chocolate was a symbol of high status and was considered very precious. In fact, at one point of time in history, Chocolate was also used as currency.

Also read: Valentines Week 2023: Confess your Love on 'Propose Day'

Chocolate is also considered an Aphrodisiac and was initially served as a drink in the United States. The bitter drink made from Cocoa beans was named 'Chocolate' by the Spanish after Spain captured Mexico. The Spanish king took large quantities of Cocoa beans and the equipment to make the chocolate drink to Spain and soon this drink became a Spanish nobility.

The bitter chocolate drink was given a new taste after a physician, Sir Hans Sloane, added milk and sugar to it in the 17th century. But Sloane's mixture was taken by apothecaries and sold as medicine due to chocolate's healthy properties until it inspired the Cadbury brothers to give a new spin to this mixture and give us the chocolate that we know today.

Some researches reveal that there is a lot of science behind why chocolate feels so good as we eat it. Hence, considering its rich history and the scientific impact it has on our bodies, it seems fair to consider chocolate as an important item to be exchanged among loved ones during Valentine's Week.