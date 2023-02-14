Purnia: The world is soaked in Valentine's Day 2023 celebrations and couples across the globe expressing their love to each other in various ways. But, everybody should know the everlasting bonding between Padma and Bholanath both hailing from the Purnia district of Bihar as they will be an inspiration for couples.

The unique love story speaks volumes about Bholanath Alok, who was a resident of New Sipahi Tola in ​​the Purnia district of Bihar. He is no more. But their special bonding is known to all in the area. The 95-year-old Bholanath Alok was an adorable husband. One day his wife had a hunch that she will not remain alive. Padma asked her husband to stay with him. Later, she died and before leaving for the heavenly abode, Padma told her husband that both will live together and die together.

“My father Babuji is no longer in this world, but he maintained that promise made to my mother-in-law. The ashes of my mother-in-law were tied to a tree on the compound of our house. Family members everyday bow to the ashes kept in an urn. Ashes reminded us that she always remained with us and their true love,'' Ashok, Bholanath's son-in-law, said.

"Bholanath Alok had a good bonding with his wife. It was a source of inspiration for us. Bholanath kept the urn of his wife tied to a tree so that he could feel her presence every day," said Anil Chowdhary, a social activist. The grandson of Bholanath Alok said that as long as his maternal grandfather was alive, he used to bow and pay obeisance to the urn by touching it. My grandfather was an example to emulate for every loving couple. If you want to know what is love, then everyone should know his story," said Anil quoting his grandson.