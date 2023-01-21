New Delhi : Former President Ramnath Kovind on Friday said that the late Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee was an ardent follower of Babasaheb BR Ambedkar and highlighted that Vajpayee during his speech from Lal Qila in 2001 had said that the BJP did not work on the lines of the Manusmriti but on “Bhimsmriti”, that is the Indian Constitution.

Delivering an inaugural lecture of Prime Ministers’ Lecture Series on ‘’The Life and Legacy of Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee’’ at Nehru Memorial Museum and Library on Friday, the former President said that Vajpayee was a true Cosmopolitan National leader who knew how to win people's hearts and people admired him for his simplicity, dignity, calm and humor.

The former President further said that "Atal jee always kept the nation before politics and even his speeches and writings portray this." He was a rare combination of a politician, poet, fearless human being and sympathetic leader who had no enemies. Even opposition members used to take his advice and he was the first Indian to speak 'Hindi' while speaking at the United Nations General Assembly. For him the nation always comes first, Kovind said.

Appreciating the Modi government, Kovind said "the Present government with its effective governance is fulfilling Atal Bihari's dream and vision. The current schemes like the Goods and Services Tax (GST), Mudra, Jan Dhan and others are the vision of the late Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and the present government led by PM Narendra Modi is working in that direction."

On 'One Nation, One Election', ex-President expressed his concerns and said India is a big and a diverse country and is always in an election mode. So I think 'One Nation, One Election" is the need of the hour as due to this continuous election mode, a huge amount of resources get wasted and create further problems.

So I've heard Law Commission has sought views on 'One Nation, One Election. Even Atal jee supported this. Every time when an election is held, Model Code of Conduct (MCC) is brought into force and bureaucrats many a times obstruct the work due to MCC, which leads to wastage of resources and many other problems arise, he reasoned.

"When I was the governor of Bihar, I raised this to the respective President and to the PM Modi as well. Even Vajpayee jee supported this", the ex-President reiterated. Kovind also released the selected works of Atal Bihari Vajpayee “Sansad Mein Atal Ji” which would be relqsed in nine parts.