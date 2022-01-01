New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced an ex-gratia relief of Rs 2 lakh to the next of kin of those who lost their lives in the stampede at Mata Vaishno Devi Bhawan during the intervening night of Friday and Saturday.

"An ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of those who lost their lives due to the stampede at Mata Vaishno Devi Bhawan in Katra, J&K. The injured would be given Rs 50,000," the PM said.

At least 12 people died and 13 others were injured in the stampede at Vaishno Devi shrine. The stampede, according to J&K DGP Dilbagh Singh, occurred at 2:45 am when some argument broke out which resulted in people pushing each other.

"12 dead in the stampede at Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Katra. Casualties from Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, and 1 from J&K; more details awaited. Injured being taken to Naraina Hospital after rescue," said Dr Gopal Dutt, Block Medical Officer, Community Health Centre, Reasi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was saddened by the loss of lives and had spoken to J&K LG Manoj Sinha among others.

