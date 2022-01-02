Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh): Chauri Chaura village is in utter shock to know they had lost Dr Arun Pratap Singh, who worked tirelessly to serve the Covid patients, in the tragic stampede happened at Vaishno Devi shrine on December 31 midnight.

A pall of gloom descended on the village as body of their 'dear doctor' is expected to arrive in his native village for final rites.

The 30-year-old doctor was married just 30 days ago and the tragedy happened during his honeymoon in Jammu and Kashmir. He, along with his wife Dr Archana Singh and friends from the hospital, had travelled by road for Vaishno Devi Darshan on December 29.

Also Read: Vaishno Devi stampede: Mehbooba Mufti expresses grief over loss of lives

His father Satya Prakash Singh said, "On December 29, he had gone to see Vaishno Devi with wife and friends. They were caught in the stampede when they returned to collect the electronic clock they kept outside the cave after darshan."

His father also mentioned that he had just got married on December 2 with great pomp. After doing BAMS from Khurja, he was also studying final year MD from Jaunpur. He got information about his son's death through TV channels.

Reacting to the sad demise of Dr Arun, Chauri Chaura MLA Sangeeta Yadav, said I was associated with Pradhan's family even before I became an MLA. His death today made me feel devastated."

Chauri Chaura Sub-Collector Anupam Mishra, ADM Purushottam Gupta and Tehsildar Virendra Gupta reached Rampur village met the victim's family.

SDM Anupam Mishra said that "Rs10 lakh will be given to the victim's family by the Maa Vaishno Shrine Board and Rs.2 lakh will be given by the government."

Due to bad weather, the dead body is being brought by road. His last rites will be performed at the ghat built on Majhna drain in Siwan of the Chauri Chaura village.