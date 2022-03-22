Agartala: Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw would visit Tripura to unveil some railway projects on March 25, a senior government official said on Tuesday. Vaishnav will visit Nischintapur, a corridor of Agartala-Akhaura railway link in West Tripura district to review the work progress. Around 98 per cent of first phase work on the Indian side (5.46 km) has almost been completed while work on the Bangladesh side (10.60 km) is yet to speed up.

The Railway Minister is scheduled to visit the state to inaugurate some railway projects on March 25 but his tour schedule is yet to be finalised. We are waiting for confirmation from the Ministry, said Transport department's Principal Secretary L Darlong on Tuesday.

Also read: Railways have approved the preparation of DPRs for dedicated freight corridors: Govt

During the visit, Vaishnav would inaugurate a modern goods yard at Udaipur Railway station in the Gomati district. This will be the major goods yard in the state after West Tripura's Jirania Railway station. Vaishnav will also flag off the Deoghar Express extension at Sabroom Railway station, the state's southernmost border sub-division. Currently, Deoghar Express runs up to Agartala.

PTI