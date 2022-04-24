Haldwani: Vaibhav Pandey, a Haldwani resident, had earned a place in the World Book of Records for campaigning 65 government schemes to hundreds of people through eight centers in a single day on 23 April.

Pandey was impressed by the working style of Prime Minister Narendra Modi thus he studied 65 schemes of the state and central government and decided to explain them to the common people so that the maximum benefit of these schemes can be availed. Vaibhav received a certificate from the World Book of Records London. He had campaigned at eight centers including six private schools and gave information about 65 government schemes to hundreds of children.

The 65 schemes include Pariksha Pe Charcha, Mann Ki Baat, Make in India, Skill India, and Digital India. Vaibhav explained the process to avail the schemes in detail to people including bus driver-operators, and school employees. He also conducted a virtual session for the people of the city on the lines of Vocal for Local.

