Vadodara: The 24-year-old Kshama Bindu from Vadodara who is making headlines for the past couple of days, since she had made an announcement of marrying herself as part of "Sologamy". But now she seems to land in trouble as one controversy after another latches up with her.

The latest one that cropped up is her name on her Aadhar card is a different one, instead of Kshama Bindu. As the name on her Aadhar card reads "Dubey Soumya" raising a moot question, of whether Kshama is trying to hide her identity? Dust over this issue would be cleared only after an investigation by the officials concerned about the matter.

Earlier, Gujarat BJP leader Sunita Shukla has objected to the proposed “Sologamy' plan of a 24-year-old Gujarat woman warning that she will not allow the ceremony to take place at any temple in the state. Kshama Bindu has decided to marry “herself” on June 11 at Gotri Mandir. However, BJP leader Sunita Shukla said that the girl will not be allowed to do so saying “such marriages are against Hinduism”.