Vadodara: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday alleged that BJP-ruled Vadodara civic body sent bulldozers to raze the property of a man who had rented out his venue for its national convener Arvind Kejriwal's town hall meeting held here in Gujarat four days back. Kejriwal slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for "goondagardi" (hooliganism) and said the people will give a befitting reply in the upcoming elections in Gujarat. Refuting AAP's claims that the owner of the "party plot", Navnit Patel, was targeted out of any grudge for renting out his property to AAP, civic officials said the plot, situated in the Sama area, had already been served a notice for illegal construction in parking and margin space.

A 'party plot' premises is used for marriage and other social functions and may have related facilities like hall, rooms, toilets, kitchen etc. Gujarat AAP unit on Saturday shared a video of its volunteers confronting VMC officials who had reached the party plot with two bulldozers. In the video, AAP workers can be heard asking officials to show them permission or notice issued to the party owner before taking any action. "See how BJP is rattled after seeing AAP's soaring graph in Gujarat.

After 13 venues were cancelled, Navnitbhai gave his plot for a town hall meeting (held on September 20) on education. But now, bulldozers were sent without notice," tweeted AAP Gujarat. Sharing the video, the Delhi chief minister tweeted, "BJP has reached with bulldozers to demolish the property of Navnitbhai who had given us his plot in Vadodara to discuss education. Will this country be run by such goondagardi ? People of Gujarat will give a befitting reply with their votes".

VMC officials shared the notice issued to Patel some time back for the removal of illegal construction in parking and margin areas. "We have issued notice as per the rules because rooms and other structures were constructed in parking and margin space, which is illegal. We have followed all the rules," said an official. The civic body also shared another letter, in which Patel's son assured officials that the illegal construction will be removed by them within four days.

Meanwhile, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday visited a hospital building near Siddhpur town in Patan district and claimed the BJP government has wasted Rs 70 crore of the taxpayers' money by not putting the building in use. "This Ayurveda hospital building was built nearly 10 years ago but it was never put to use. After spending nearly Rs 70 crore, it was abandoned by the BJP. They wasted taxpayers' money by not starting a hospital for needy people. It shows that BJP is not capable of running hospitals," said Sisodia in a video statement issued from the spot. (PTI)