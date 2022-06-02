Vadodara: On June 11, India will witness a wedding like no other as 24-year-old Kshama Bindu plans to marry herself on that day. Yes! Marry herself. Vadodara girl Kshama Bindu plans to have a traditional Hindu-style ceremony with all the rituals and vows." I had this idea in my mind for a long but didn't think it'd be possible. Then I read about 'sologamy'. That's when I thought let's marry myself: Kshama Bindu,” she was quoted as saying in a tweet." I never wanted to get married. But I did want to become a bride. So, I decided to marry myself," she added.

Vadodara : 24-year-old plans to marry herself in India's first-ever 'sologamy'

She will be marrying herself on Jule 11 at a Mahadev temple in the Gotri area of the city, the wedding will be attended by close friends and relatives. The wedding will have all rituals from putting vermilion to having Pheras and marital vows, the only thing that will be missing is the bridegroom. The idea might sound bizarre but the growing trends of solo marriages in the world have prompted Bindu to think about it.

Kshama who identifies herself as bisexual recalls her childhood days and says "I used to place myself before the mirror and promise myself. Kshama I will not leave you ever but when I grew up I never had the courage that I can live up to my thoughts but when got to know about things like 'sologamy' where you can marry yourself. I think no one can be a better person than yourself."

Also Read: MP: Bride drives to wedding venue on Swaraj tractor, Anand Mahindra tweets video

This is going to be India's first solo wedding or sologamy. "I looked up to see if there has been any such marriage in India, but couldn't find any. Maybe I am the first one to do so."

“Self-marriage is a commitment to be there for yourself and unconditional love for oneself. It’s also an act of self-acceptance. People marry someone they love. I love myself and hence, this wedding,” explained Kshama, who works as a Senior Recruiter in a Vadodara-based private firm.