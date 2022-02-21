New Delhi: Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Monday reiterated that India's mammoth vaccination program has been able to successfully tackle the third wave of the Covid19 pandemic.

"Vaccination program so diligently carried out by the Government of India in association with various agencies including Indian Medical Association, has been able to successfully tackle the third wave of Covid19 pandemic in a very efficacious and meaningful manner," said Mandaviya during a meeting with a delegation of Indian Medical Association (IMA).

He, however, said that a clear message for vaccination as the real savior needs to be percolated down to nook and corner of the country.

An IMA delegation comprising its president Dr. Sahajanand Prasad Singh, secretary-general Dr. Jayesh Lele called on Mandaviya and discussed a range of issues. The health minister assured to sort out the different issues raised by IMA in a time-bound manner.

The IMA delegation emphasized the incorporation of Clause 304-C in the criminal procedure code pertaining to criminal medical negligence and arrest of doctors and the conferment of BC Roy awards, pending for the last three years.

The meeting also highlighted the explicit deletion of health care services from the ambit of Consumer Protection Act, incorporation of amended provisions included in the Indian Epidemic Act pertaining to the prohibition of violence against doctors to be brought all-time mode through suitable amendments of CrPC, exclusion of the 50 bedded hospitals from the ambit of Clinical Establishment Act among others.

Meanwhile, as per health ministry statistics, India has administered 1,75,73,20,576 Covid19 doses to the eligible beneficiaries till date with 96,31,92,888 first dose, 77,60,54,356 second dose and 1,80,73,332 precaution dose.

