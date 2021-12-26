Bengaluru: Welcoming Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement to allow vaccination for children between the age group of 15 to 18 years, Health Minister K Sudhakar said here on Sunday, that kids will get the first dose of vaccination from January 3, and the state has estimated about 43 lakh children under this category, he added.

"The Chief Minister will launch this vaccination drive in the state, while Ministers and legislators will launch in their respective districts and constituencies. We would like to vaccinate them at the earliest," he said.

Similarly, as announced by the Prime Minister all the health care workers, front line workers and those above 60-years with comorbidities will get third dose of vaccination, also called a booster or preventive dose, starting from January 10. "We will take this seriously and would like to complete the third dose in a record time."

On the preparedness of the Health Department for any eventualities, Sudhakar said 3,191 ICU beds would be added to the existing about 4,000 beds."We will be having more than 7,000 ICU beds. Similarly, beds with oxygen support will also be added to the current 30,000 such beds," the minister said.

Noting that Karnataka has achieved 97 percent in the first dose of COVID vaccination and 75 percent in the second, Sudhakar said, the Chief Minister has directed that the emphasis should be now on achieving 100 percent in the first dose, at the earliest. "Similarly, for the second dose, we will ensure that those districts that are lagging behind will have special measures to ensure ramping up of vaccination."

There are about 45 lakh people in the state who have surpassed their due dates of the second dose, he said, adding that the emphasis and thrust will be on ensuring that they come forward and get vaccinated.