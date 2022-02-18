New Delhi: In an effort to speed up the Covid vaccination drive, session sites will be organized in private schools of Delhi since they have achieved only 65 per cent vaccination target as compared to 95 per cent in government schools. Schools in Delhi opened two weeks ago for Classes 9 to 12.

As per data received from Delhi government, around 10.14 lakh youths are the eligible to take the Covid jabs, out of which 7.50 lakh study in government schools and 3.30 lakh in private schools. Till February 15, 8,92,574 in the age bracket of 15 to 18 years have received the first dose of Covid vaccine whereas 3,46,984 have got the second dose of Covid vaccine.