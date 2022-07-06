Hubballi (Karnataka): The wife of one of the killers of popular Sarala Vaastu expert Chandrashekar Guruji in Karnataka said on Wednesday that her husband must get punished for his crime. Vanajakshi, the wife of one of the killers, Mahantesh Shiroora, speaking to media persons, said, "Chandrashekar Guruji was a good human being. My husband committed a big mistake by killing Guruji.

" She further clarified that there was no financial dispute between Guruji and them. "This is wrong to say that Guruji had bought a flat in my name. We had bought the apartment by obtaining a loan from a bank," she maintained."I joined Sarala Jeevan organization run by Guruji in 2005. I resigned after being transferred to Mumbai. My husband also left the job in 2016. I don't know the reason for his action," she said.

She further stated that she does not know whether Guruji had bought properties in the name of her husband. "My husband did not come home for 4-5 days. Whenever I called, he claimed to be busy. However, I came to know about his action after watching the news on Guruji's murder on television," she added. "I have given all information to Vidyanagar police who are investigating the case," Vanajakshi said.

Chandrashekar Guruji was stabbed to death at a private hotel at Hubballi on Tuesday. Karnataka Police have nabbed two killers, Manjunath Dummavada and Mahantesh Shirur, within 4 hours of the commission of the crime in Ramdurg town in the Belagavi district. Guruji was stabbed more than 60 times in his chest and abdomen. After he collapsed, the miscreants escaped from the spot.

The chilling brutal video of the act went viral on social media causing panic among the public. Chandrashekar Guruji was one of the most popular Vaastu experts. He was regularly featured on television and was one of the known faces in the state. Police sources say that Guruji had bought properties in the name of former employee Vanajakshi. His firm suffered losses due to the pandemic.

Guruji had asked Vanajakshi to return the certain property to him. However, Vanajakshi's husband did not want to return any property to Guruji who has been putting pressure on them to do so, and was killed for the same reason, police sources say. Family sources say that his final rites would be conducted as per the Veerashaiva-Lingayat traditions. Further investigation is on. (IANS)