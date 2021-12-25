Nellore (Andhra Pradesh): The V-Epiq multiplex in Nellore, which has the largest movie screen in the county, shut down on Saturday. The development comes following the Andhra Pradesh Government' decision to lower movie ticket prices in the state.

The V-Epiq Multiplex is located near Sullurupeta in Nellore. The multiplex had a screen that is 100 feet long and 56 feet wide. It was inaugurated to much fanfare by film star Ram Charan on August 30, 2019.

It had 646 seats and was built using the latest technology. The two other cinema halls on the premises have already shut down due to alleged loss from low ticket prices. Several other cinema halls have shut down in the state in the last two days.