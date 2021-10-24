Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government is likely to order an Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) inquiry into the controversial videos of senior IAS officer Mohammad Iftikharuddin, chief of the state’s Road Transport Corporation, after his videos went viral on social media alleging that he advocated 'religious conversion' during his posting in Kanpur.

A 1985-batch officer, Iftikharuddin was posted in Kanpur between 2012 and 2018 on various posts but is currently in Lucknow. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections are slated for 2022. In a recent development, IAS officer Mohammed Iftekharuddin has come under the radar of the Uttar Pradesh government for allegedly encouraging religious conversions. In a number of videos that have now been widely circulated on social media, Iftekharuddin was seen addressing gatherings about Islam.

Also read: SIT to probe allegations of anti-Hindu propaganda by UP IAS officer

According to the facts that are being placed before Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, sources are pointing out that he may order an ATS investigation. Sources said that the Chief Minister has spoken to senior officials regarding the investigation of the allegations levelled against Mohammad Iftikharuddin by the SIT. The Chief Minister may order an ATS inquiry very soon.

It may be recalled that the senior IAS officer was accused of inciting conversions and promoting religious bigotry through literature. The SIT has got three books written by him and more than 80 videos.

It may be noted that the SIT was formed to know the truth after videos of the senior IAS officer went viral. Later, the SIT has sent a 227-page investigation report to the government. According to sources, there are serious allegations in the investigation report sent by the SIT to the government.

The SIT has included more than 70 viral videos during its investigation and has taken statements of more than 30 people.