Dehradun (Uttrakhand): Uttrakhand STF has attached illegal properties worth over Rs 153 crore of gangster Yashpal Tomar following a court order. According to the STF, his properties are spread in Haridwar and Delhi. Following the court order, a team of STF officials and district administration officials has been sent to Uttar Pradesh and Delhi.

According to Uttarakhand STF SSP Ajay Singh, STF has attached the movable and immovable properties of Tomar under the Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand Protest and Anti-Social Activities Act 1986 as per the court order. The order was issued by the Haridwar magistrate.

As per the court order, the administrative staff of Haridwar Tehsildar, Dadri, Barod, Loni of Uttar Pradesh, and East Delhi have been appointed for attaching the properties of Tomar. The Haridwar Police in late January this year swung into action against four members of Tomar's gang who had filed false cases through women to grab people's land.