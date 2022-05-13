Haridwar: Saints are usually viewed as people without any worldly attachments. However, a group of saints on Friday held a meeting regarding the successful completion of the Chardham Yatra at a luxury hotel in Haridwar. The saints, belonging to all the sects of the Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad met at Hotel Classic Residency at Shankar Ashram, Haridwar. The photos of the meeting have gone viral on social media.

During the meeting, Mahant Ravindrapuri Maharaj, President of All India Akhara Parishad and Secretary of Shri Panchayati Akhara Mahanirvani, said that Uttarakhand is the main gate for the pilgrimage of sages adding that the Chardham Yatra gives the message of Sanatan Dharma and culture to the country and the world. "Foreign citizens are also adopting Sanatan culture. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and State Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami are implementing action plans to facilitate the Chardham Yatra," he added.

General Secretary of the Akhara Parishad, Shri Mahant Rajendradas Maharaj said that hoteliers are also cooperating in every possible way in promoting religious tourism in Uttarakhand. He said that devotees from all over the country and the world reach Chardham Yatra and it becomes the moral responsibility of hoteliers to provide them with attractive and special facilities.

Also read:In a first, NDRF deployed to handle arrangements in Chardham Yatra