Dehradun: A 24-year-old housekeeping woman was allegedly raped by a 15-year-old guest at a five-star hotel under the Rajpur police station area of the city. The accused juvenile is summoned to the Juvenile Justice Board on Saturday by the police.

The survivor informed the police that she was working in the women's washroom when the accused allegedly raped her and she has lodged a case against the accused. The police station in-charge Mohan Singh said, "The accused juvenile is a resident of Chhattisgarh. He had come to stay at the hotel with his parents and sisters two days back. A medical examination of the rape survivor was done and the report confirms rape. After this, a case has been registered and the survivor has been taken under protection." The police are probing the incident for further information.