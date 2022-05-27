Uttarkashi (Uttarakhand): At least three persons were killed on the spot and 10 others, including four children, sustained injuries, when a Bolero vehicle bearing registration number UK 14 TA 0635 in which they were travelling fell into a gorge late on Thursday night, said police. The mishap occurred at Dabarkot in Uttarkashi district under the Garhwal division of Uttarakhand.

After the receipt of the information, the SDRF team was rushed to the spot to carry out the rescue operation. The mishap occurred at Dabarkot in Uttarkashi district under the Garhwal division of Uttarakhand. Preliminary investigation suggested that the driver lost control over the vehicle and it veered off and fell into the deep gorge. The injured have been admitted to the district hospital whereas the bodies were sent for autopsy, police said. The passengers travelling in the ill-fated Bolero vehicle were the pilgrims and they were on their way to Yamunotri Dham shrine. The accident took place near Dabarkot in Uttarakashi district of Uttarakhand, said SDRF personnel engaged in a rescue operation at the mishap site.