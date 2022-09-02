Uttarkashi: If everything falls in place, fighter aircraft will be taking off from Uttrakhand's Chinyalisaud Airfield as the Public Works Department of Chinyalisaud very soon since the draft proposal for the expansion of the Airstrip by 150 meters with a cost of 19.5 crore rupees is already submitted.

Indian Defence Forces want to make the strategically important Chinyalisaud Airfield in Uttarkashi district its Advanced Landing Ground (ALG) and following which in December 2017, the defense forces recommended the extension of its runway by 150 meters along with enhanced security arrangements for the advance landing ground.

Followed by the relocation of an existing power line parallel to the ground, improvement of runway edge, ambulance for security, removal of electric poles, and extension of parking apron. But due to the lethargic approach of government the further steps have been delayed a bit.

After five years, once again the government has sought details of the recommendation of the defense forces. The current length of the airstrip is 1165 meters which have to be extended to 1315 meters. For now, only the cargo aircraft are able to make a landing while the fighter aircraft return after conducting aerial surveillance of border areas.

The location of the Chinyalisaud Airfield is strategically important and it can play an important role during an emergency situation for defense forces. So far, aircraft like Hercules, AN32, Apache, and Dornier have made successful landings

Lonivi Chinyalisaud's Executive Engineer, Mohan Das, said a proposal of Rs 19.5 crores has been sent for the expansion of Chinyalisaud airport on the instructions of the government. Recently, the Chief Secretary himself held a video conference on this proposal, in which the proposal was discussed in detail, he added.