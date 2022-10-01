Tehri (Uttrakhand): A youth from Uttarakhand working in Saudi Arabia has sought the Indian Government's help in returning home as his employer is allegedly not paying him a salary for four months and also not giving him a no objection certificate.

According to his family members, the youth named Shubham Bisht, a resident of Bhainskoti village of Kandisaur tehsil, recently informed his elder brother Mukesh about his ordeal over the phone. Since then Shubham's family members have been running from pillar to post to post to bring him back to India.

However, Shubham's ordeal is not limited to non-payment of salary and not getting a no objection certificate from his employer. Mukesh said that Shubham's visa expired on May 14, 2022. Shubham in a video message said that he is doing the rounds of the Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia but no action has been taken.

He also said that Shubham has been repeatedly urging the Indian embassy in Saudi Arabia for help but no action has been taken so far by the officials. Seeing no other option his family members have appealed to the Ministry of External Affairs to ensure Shubham's return to India.