Dehradun: Women led by BJP Mahila Morcha's National General Secretary Deepti Rawat have sent a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanking him for raising the marriage of girls to 21 years. The women passed their message through BJP National President JP Nadda while was in Uttarakhand on Sunday.

The women said that this decision of the Centre to give girls equal rights as boys in regard to legal age for marriage is historic for women empowerment. Addressing the women in the programme organized in Dehradun, JP Nadda said that this is a progressive step and will be crucial for women empowerment in the country.

He further added that the issue of raising the age of marriage for girls has long been voiced by various women's organisations, thinkers and social workers. "This decision will not only be better for the health of the girls but will also give them more opportunity to acquire higher education and prepare themselves better in terms of sports and employment'" he affirmed.

He said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, the government has turned the 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' mission into reality. He further said that until now, the girls, especially in the rural areas, were getting educated but they could not get the time required for pursuing higher education or making a career as they were married off as soon as they turned 18. This will change now, he said.

On the occasion, while speaking to ETV Bharat, Deepti Rawat, National General Secretary of BJP Mahila Morcha, said that this decision by the Central government is being welcomed everywhere. She affirmed that the decision has helped many girls earn confidence about their future and careers. Talking about women n politics, she said that Bharatiya Janata Party is the only party that has put so many women politicians at the forefront.

"The party gives importance and opportunities to women. The role of women is being expanded in the party, especially in Uttarakhand, she said. In view of the upcoming elections, Rawa said that the women of Uttarakhand will rewrite history and ensure a landslide victory to the party.

