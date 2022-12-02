Kashipur (Uttarakhand): Dishonesty proved costly for a brother whose sister taught him a lesson after he borrowed money from her and later tried to cheat her by giving a bounced cheque. Recently, the erring brother was found guilty and sentenced to four months jail by the court of ACJM II of Kashipur in Uttarakhand.

After the trial in the case, additional chief judicial magistrate (II) Ruchika Goyal found accused Balwant Singh guilty and sentenced him to four months jail for cheque bounce. The court also slapped a fine of more than six lakh rupees on the accused failing which he will undergo imprisonment for one more month.

The matter dates back to October 7, 2018 when accused Balwant Singh approached his sister Nirmala and visited her house situated at Kharagpur Devipura locality of Kashipur in Uttarakhand. Balwant then borrowed Rs 6 lakh from Nirmala for meeting the expenses during his son's marriage. Understanding the hardships of her brother, Nirmala handed over the said amount in the presence of her husband Omkar on October 14, 2018.

Later, Nirmala asked for returning the money. Balwant handed over a cheque of Rs 6 lakh to Nirmala and when she placed the cheque for encashment at an Allahabad bank branch on August 27, 2019, it was dishonoured. After hearing the case, the court of ACJM II found accused Balwant guilty and awarded him punishment under the Negotiable Instruments Act.