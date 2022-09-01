Dehradun: Female cyclist Shivangi Rana from Uttarakhand, who covered from Dehradun to the valleys of Niti Mana alone, has now cycled to scale Parvati Kund (Barahoti 4.700 meters), Niti Pass and Mana Pass to unfurl tricolor on the 75th Independence Day becoming the first woman to achieve the feat. Shivangi said that she scaled the high altitude passes along the LAC, the country's border with China China for herself and for the people of Uttarakhand and the country.

On 18 August, after reaching Niti Pass of height 5,086 meters by bicycle, she hoisted the tricolor again. Later, on August 23, Shivangi cycled to the top of the Mana Pass (height 5,632 meters).

Shivangi claims to be the first woman in the world to achieve the feat of scaling the three passes on bicycle. She thanked the Indian Army for its support in the expedition.

Also read: 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav': ITBP troops wave national flag at 12,000 feet