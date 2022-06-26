Dehradun (Uttarakhand): An Air Force Wing commander's wife has not been able to meet her 6-year-old son for the last four months after an altercation broke out between the couple. Mona Verma, the wife of Wing Commander Rajat, residing in Dehradun, Uttarakhand has sought help from Dehradun SSP and Air Force and Defense Ministry.

Mona alleged that her husband had temperamental issues which were becoming unbearable day by day. After an altercation broke out with her husband Rajat has thrown her out of the house. Hence, she was forced to come to Uttarakhand. Rajat also received three notices from Dehradun Women's Helpline but he did not pay heed to any of them.

Actually, Mona got married to Wing Commandant Rajat, who was posted to the Air Force in Delhi, in 2014 with great fanfare. "In the beginning, everything was going on smoothly but suddenly things began to change due to the unruly behavior of my husband. Quarrels breaking out almost every day led to physical assault and verbal abuse as well. In the year 2016, we were blessed with a son," said Mona to ETV Bharat and added "My father-in-law supported me when my husband ill-treated me. Till the time he was alive, he kept on supporting me. After his death, everything went down the hill since 2020," she lamented.

"He kept on pressurizing me for divorce and threw me and my son out of the house. After a few days, I was called to my in-law's house and my husband forcefully took my son and went away," she added. She also alleged that he had also threatened her of being able to do anything to get back her son. She had knocked on the doors of several officials but everything proved to be futile. She further alleged that he went on to the extent of pasting her photograph all over the defense quarters and instructed the principal of the defense school not to let her meet her son.

With tears in her eyes, she told ETV Bharat that her son had called her twice from two unknown numbers and had requested her to take him back with her. She has sought help from the government and the defense sectors of the Air Force. She said that she only wants her son back with her as this was her constitutional right.

She wants to provide a good life for her son. Her own family is also not supporting her due to the feudal mentality. She has pleaded for help from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Defense Minister Rajnath Singh. For which she has written letters to them. She is also requesting Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami with folded hands that somehow she should be reunited with her son.

Mona said that for the last four months, she is eager to get a glimpse of her son, but it is not happening because of her husband. She shared all her troubles with ETV Bharat. To get his version of the dispute, ETV Bharat tried to contact Wing commander Rajat two to three times but he did not pick up the phone nor did he respond to the texts sent to him via Whatsapp.