Hyderabad: Two daughters from Uttarakhand---Anupama Rawat and Ritu Khanduri, took revenge for their fathers' defeat in the hands of their opponents, by clinching victory over them in 2022 Uttarakhand assembly polls.

In 2012, the then Chief Minister Major General (Retd.) BC Khanduri had lost Uttarakhand elections to Congress candidate Surendra Singh Negi. Thereafter, it has become a trend that the chief minister never wins his seat in assembly elections. In 2022, Ritu Khanduri was pitted against her father's opponent and the same Congress candidate Surendra Singh Negi, who was defeated by Ritu in the Kotdwar seat.

In 2017, Ritu Khanduri fought assembly polls from the Devprayag seat and became a member of the Uttarakhand assembly.

In 2017, then Chief Minister Harish Rawat had lost his elections from the two seats--Kichacha and Haridwar rural. Swami Yatishwaranand had then defeated Harish Rawat.

Now, in the 2022 Uttarakhand assembly polls, Anupama Rawat, daughter of former chief minister Harish Rawat, defeated Swami Yatishwaranand, and hence took revenge for her father's defeat by his opponent in assembly elections 2022.