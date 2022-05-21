Dehradun: Uttarakhand STF has arrested two cybercriminals from Bihar for allegedly cheating pilgrims of lakhs of rupees on the pretext of online tickets for helicopter rides to Chardham Yatra. A team of Uttarakhand STF raided the stronghold of cybercriminals and succeeded in arresting two masterminds from a remote village of Nawada police station, Warisliganj in Bihar.

Uttarakhand STF and Dehradun Cyber ​​Police are bringing the accused to Uttarakhand for further investigation after the proceedings in a Bihar court. According to STF SSP Ajay Singh, the accused duped pilgrims in the name of online tickets for helicopter rides. Cash, laptop, 5 mobile phones, 3 passbooks, 3 checkbooks, 1 internet router, 7 ATM cards, 3 fake voter cards, 1 QR decoder and 1 micro ATM have been recovered from the possession of the accused, Singh said.

Last month also, another fake online ticket scam was busted by Uttarakhand STF and Dehradun Cyber ​​Police. Cyber ​​criminals were arrested from Nalanda in Bihar and sent to jail.

