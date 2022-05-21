Uttarakhand: 2 cybercriminals held for duping Chardham pilgrims over online heli tickets
Dehradun: Uttarakhand STF has arrested two cybercriminals from Bihar for allegedly cheating pilgrims of lakhs of rupees on the pretext of online tickets for helicopter rides to Chardham Yatra. A team of Uttarakhand STF raided the stronghold of cybercriminals and succeeded in arresting two masterminds from a remote village of Nawada police station, Warisliganj in Bihar.
Uttarakhand STF and Dehradun Cyber Police are bringing the accused to Uttarakhand for further investigation after the proceedings in a Bihar court. According to STF SSP Ajay Singh, the accused duped pilgrims in the name of online tickets for helicopter rides. Cash, laptop, 5 mobile phones, 3 passbooks, 3 checkbooks, 1 internet router, 7 ATM cards, 3 fake voter cards, 1 QR decoder and 1 micro ATM have been recovered from the possession of the accused, Singh said.
Last month also, another fake online ticket scam was busted by Uttarakhand STF and Dehradun Cyber Police. Cyber criminals were arrested from Nalanda in Bihar and sent to jail.
