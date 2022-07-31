Pahalgam: A tourist was killed in an accident here after he fell into the Betab valley in the Pahalgam area of Anantnag district in South Kashmir on Saturday afternoon.

The deceased has been identified as Kartaki Singh, a resident of Uttarakhand. According to the sources, immediately after the incident, police and local people started a massive rescue operation and the body was removed. The body was later shifted to the hospital for legal proceedings.

The exact reason of the mishap is yet to be ascertained though the police officials have launched an investigation into the matter.

