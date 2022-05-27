Champawat: The Uttarakhand government on Friday announced its decision to implement the Uniform Civil Code in the state. "We have taken a decision to implement the Uniform Civil Code in the state. Uttarakhand will be the second state after Goa to implement this," Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said. A five-member draft committee has also been set up in this regard.

"To provide uniformity to all religious communities while preserving the culture of Devbhoomi. An expert committee has been constituted for the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) under the chairmanship of Justice Supreme Court (Retd) Ranjana Prakash Desai," Dhami tweeted.

Ahead of the Champawat assembly by-election which is scheduled to take place on May 31, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday held a roadshow in the Madli Talli town of Champawat district.

"I am a candidate from Champawat constituency. I am going to everyone for their support and votes. Happy to receive their blessings. Our Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a vision for Uttarakhand which I want to take forward," Dhami said, adding that he is very happy receiving people's support and blessings.

"We will bring UCC for the people irrespective of them being from any religion and section of the society," Dhami assured during his address in Champawat.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Kailash Gehtori had resigned from the Champawat assembly seat to pave the way for Dhami to contest by-polls after Dhami lost from the Khatima constituency during the polls held in February this year.

Despite the BJP winning the 2022 Assembly elections in Uttarakhand with a majority, Dhami lost the Khatima seat to Congress candidate Bhuwan Chandra Kapri.

Presently Dhami is not a member of the state legislative assembly. According to the Election Commission, the polling will be held on May 31 while the counting of votes will take place on June 3

Earlier on May 2, Himachal Pradesh CM Jairam Thakur also announced that the UCC will be brought into the state soon. However, a debate over the UCC has sparked in several states of the country, recently Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma also backed it by saying that the UCC should be implemented in the greater interest of Muslim women otherwise polygamy would continue.

Meanwhile, the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) termed it 'an unconstitutional and anti-minorities move', and called the rhetoric for bringing the law an attempt by Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, and Central governments to divert the attention from the concerns of inflation, economy, and rising unemployment.

Notably, in Bharatiya Janata Party's 2019 Lok Sabha election manifesto, BJP promised the implementation of UCC if it comes to power.