Dehradun: A section of MBBS students in Uttrakhand who returned from Ukraine in the middle of their studies due to the Russia-Ukraine war alleged that teachers in medical colleges of Ukraine are refusing to teach them as they have taken exception to India's neutral stand over the war. A total of 270 MBBS students of Uttrakhand have returned from Ukraine due to the war.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Devansh, an MBBS student from Dehradun, said that due to the war online classes get frequently disrupted as teachers in Ukraine often had to get into bunkers due to airstrikes. He also said that their teachers in Ukraine got offended by India's "neutral stand" and are often refusing to teach them. Devansh said that the students now want that the State Government to provide them admission to any medical college in Uttrakhand.

Bhumika Lingwal, another MBBS student, said that the Central Government asked her to complete her medical studies in countries such as Poland and Hungary. She also said that studying in those countries is much more expensive than in Ukraine.

