Dehradun: The Uttarakhand Special Task Force (STF) nabbed the chairman of Rajasthan's Baba Group of Colleges from Ajmer in Rajasthan for circulating more than 100 fake degrees. The accused was identified as Imlakh Kotwali, the mastermind of the fake degree racket, and the police recovered the fake degrees of BAMS (Bachelor of Ayurvedic and Medicine Surgery), fake stamps and fake answer sheets of many students, said STF CO Narendra Pant.

A police officer informed that the accused is an Xth grade pass out and around a dozen of criminal cases, including cheating, assault and rebellion were registered against him at Sadar police station in Muzaffarnagar district of Uttar Pradesh. The police officer also said that Imlakh had made fake degree certificates from Rajiv Gandhi Health and Science University in Karnataka.

The Uttarakhand STF arrested two fake doctors Pritam Singh and Manish Ali for obtaining fake medical degree certificates. The STF also found around 36 fake degrees of BAMS prepared by Imran and Imlakh. The STF raided Muzaffarnagar's Baba Group of Colleges and nabbed Imran after the primary investigation into the case while Imlakh was absconding since then and was arrested on Saturday. The STF has registered a case against the accused at Nehru Colony police station in Dehradun and has also commenced a thorough probe into the matter.

An SIT was formed on the instructions of Dehradun SSP after the police arrested seven fake doctors with BAMS degrees in Dehradun. Uttarakhand STF SSP Ayush Aggarwal said that Imlakh constructed the Baba Group of Colleges in the Muzaffarnagar district of UP. The police announced a reward of Rs 25,000 for the arrest of the accused, subsequently, the STF was tipped about Imlakh's location.