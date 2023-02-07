Dehradun: A team of Special Task Force (STF) from Uttarakhand arrested Imlakh, the kingpin who was involved in running a fake degree racket. Imlakh was arrested from Ajmer in Rajasthan. He was providing fake BAMS (Bachelor of Ayurveda Medicine and Surgery) certificates to gullible candidates charging a hefty sum of money.

Preliminary probe findings indicated that the accused had amassed an ill-gotten wealth of Rs 90 crore. Imlakh's crime network was spread to Muzaffarnagar and Meerut in UP, Rajasthan and Uttarakhand.

Dehradun Superintendent of Police (SP), crime branch, Sarvesh Panwar, said, "Imlakh is a hardened criminal. Fraudster of the highest order. His words cannot be relied upon. He keeps on changing his statement. The accused runs a degree college in Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh, whose chairman is Imlakh himself. The STF has been procuring more information about him and other group members of his crime network. The crackdown has been initiated against Imlakh under various sections of the anti-graft laws. Besides, legal proceedings have been started for the confiscation of his illegal assets."

During interrogation, Imlakh has come up with startling revelations. Besides, Meerut and Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh, Imlakh had amassed ill-gotten property in Rajasthan also. The Uttarakhand STF team had also unearthed a printing press that the accused was using for printing fake degrees.

Acting on leads, the Uttarakhand STF began tightening the noose around Imlakh. Several raids were conducted by the STF team to trace the whereabouts of Imlakh in Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and others.