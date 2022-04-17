Dehradun (Uttarakhand): The faction feud in Uttrakhand Congress became apparent on Sunday with a large section of Congress MLAs skipping the event of newly appointed State president Karan Mahra taking charge. Congress sources said that more than 10 MLAs were absent at the event in Dehradun. They further revealed that discontent is brewing among party MLAs and leaders over the newly appointed office-bearers in the state unit.

During the event, the State Congress' Women's Wing president expressed her displeasure over not getting a seat on the dais. The event was also marred with chaos as there was a stampede when Mahra, state in-charge Devendra Yadav, leader of opposition Yashpal Arya and deputy leader Bhuvan Kapri were carried by the workers to the stage on their shoulders.

However, Mahra tried to play down the issue after the program. Speaking to the media he said, "No MLA is angry. Furqan Ahmed and Mamta Rakesh could not attend the program due to an incident in Roorkee. Along with this, 4 people have died in a road accident in Pritam Singh's area, due to which he was not able to participate. Whereas, there is a marriage at Vikram Negi's house." While interacting with party workers, Mahra warned that if anyone violates the party's discipline strong action will be taken after consultation with the High Command.

