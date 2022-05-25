Tehri: Six people died in an accident in Uttarakhand's Tehri Garhwal district on Wednesday, after an SUV full of tourists fell into a gorge in Kandisaur sub-district on the Gangotri Highway. According to the police, the mishap took place around 3:30 pm. The incident took place on the NH94 near Chamba Dharasu motorway.

As per information, all six bodies have been burnt. Speaking to ETV Bharat, locals said that the vehicle was traveling towards Uttarkashi from Chamba when it lost control, breaking the railing and catching fire as soon as it touched the ground below. Locals further noted that despite their best efforts, the tourists had all died by the time they had doused the fire. It has been learned that all tourists were from West Bengal.