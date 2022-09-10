Pithoragarh: Several shops collapsed and vehicles got buried under the rubble during a cloudburst in the Pithoragarh district of Uttarakhand. Sources in the State administration said that the incident took place in the Khotila village of Dharchula block of the district.

They also said that the debris, which came with rainwater from the hill, has entered many houses. The road to the market is also covered with debris. In view of the bad weather, local administration is keeping an eye on the situation.

SDRF and police have been instructed to be on alert. Recently, a few houses had to be demolished as boulders were falling nearby due to a landslide putting them in a precarious situation.