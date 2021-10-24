Bageshwar (Uttarakhand): In all, 60 persons, who have been trapped due to heavy rains, were rescued by the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF). Similarly, five bodies have been retrieved during search and rescue operations in various parts of Bageshwar district of Uttarakhand.

According to the SDRF's statement, from the Sunderdhunga Glacier region, four people have been rescued while one is still missing. Five bodies have also been recovered from the region. "A total of 23 people have been rescued from Kafni Glacier while 33 have been rescued from Pindari Glacier," SDRF said.

In the other areas, SDRF personnel are searching for people on foot. Another team of personnel is slated to conduct searches on helicopters on Sunday. "The rescue operation is being monitored closely by the Inspector General of Police, SDRF, Pushpak Jyoti, Deputy Inspector General of Police, SDRF Ridhim Agarwal and General SDRF Navneet Singh.

Necessary guidelines have been issued to rescue teams, the release said. The SDRF has been conducting search and rescue operations in the various parts of the rain-hit states since October 17. Amid torrential rains, the hilly state has witnessed flooded roads, buildings, landslides and overflowing rivers leaving people stranded in various places. As per official data, the death toll in the rain-battered Uttarakhand has mounted to 64 and 11 people are still missing.