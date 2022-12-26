Tehri: Government Junior High School in Margaon area in Tehri district of Uttarakhand is on the brink of closure. The situation of the school located under Dhauldhar block of the district has come to such a level that it will be left without any student in coming days. The setting up of the school was formalised in 2006 and since then up to 2014, the school was operating from a Panchayat Bhavan (building). The own building of the school was constructed in 2014 and at that time the strength of students, including boys and girls, was 23. But thereafter the school was witnessing decline in students' strength.

The school was situated at the central point of three villages, so that students from three places could have access to the school. Half of the total hundred families in these villages have left for metro cities and greener pastures to eke out their livelihood, thereby leaving just one student to pursue her studies.

Lone student Kajal speaking to ETV Bharat said, "I am the lone student studying in this school for the past three years." She was a student of Class VIII. Headmaster of the school Ajit Chand Doval said, "Only one student at present is studying in this school. Previous year the school had two students. Whereas we have three teachers--two male teachers and one female--a woman cook takes care of mid-day meal."