Dehradun: The Election Commission on Monday declared that the Uttarakhand Rajya Sabha elections will be held on June 10 as it released the election schedule. According to the programme issued by the Chief Electoral Officer of Uttarakhand, May 31 will be the last date for filing nomination papers for the Rajya Sabha seat. The notification further clarified that the review of nomination papers will be conducted on June 1 while June 3 will be the last date for withdrawal of nominations. The notification further mentioned that the voting will be held from 9 am to 4 pm while the counting of votes is scheduled on the same day till 5 pm. The release further stated that the election process will thus be completed before June 13.

The said schedule declared by the EC is in the purview of the end of Rajya Sabha MP Pradeep Tamta's tenure on July 4. Looking at the party dynamics in the state, the BJP currently holds a two-thirds majority in the 70-member Uttarakhand assembly with higher chances of securing a win there. Therefore, the party leadership in the state has intensified the exercise of candidate selection. The leadership had also instructed the state BJP to send a panel of six names from the state. Uttarakhand BJP has reportedly so far selected the names of party leaders for the panel to be sent from the state.

